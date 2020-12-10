Local health officials, medical experts prepare for COVID-19 vaccine; Here is what you can expect

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- In a 17-4 vote, a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended the FDA approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Thursday. The federal agency is expected to follow its expert advisors' recommendation and grant an Emergency Use Authorization soon.

Preparation for the distribution and administration of the vaccines across the Hawkeye state has been going on for months.

The state's vaccine rollout plan puts local health departments in charge of distribution. Both of Waterloo's hospitals, Unity Point Allen and MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, will distribute the vaccine in Black Hawk county. On Tuesday, the two hospitals and the People's Community Health Clinic met with county health officials to discuss the vaccine distribution plan.

The first doses could arrive in just a few days. Frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first to be vaccinated.

"We need to get that out to our colleagues" to keep them safe, MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Sojka said. "We are making plans for how we move it out to the community when it becomes available."

It is not clear who is next on the list to get the vaccine, but as early as January, more health care workers and other essential workers such as firefighters and police officers could get it.

By February, vaccinations may move to facilities like pharmacies and medical practices along with high-risk adults.

Come March, the US could still be in Phase 1 because of the number of people who need to be vaccinated.

At University of Iowa Healthcare, there are roughly 18,000 employees that would need the vaccine. UIHC predicts it would take 4 weeks or more to vaccinate its staff fully.

Phase 2 could get underway around April. It is not clear who will be in that group. It could include K through 12 teachers and staff and other child care workers. Young adults and children will likely be part of the third phase in May.

Cedar Rapids City Councilperson Ashley Vanorny took part in the Pfizer trial at UIHC. She described her experience to KWWL last month.

Vanorny said she got her first dose in early August and her second shot a month later. The second shot gave her some mild symptoms.

"Maybe 12 hours after the fact, I started feeling a little bit icky," she said. "I had a mild headache and a slight fever. I think the worst part for me was probably the chills and muscle aches, but everything resolved within 24 hours."

UnityPoint Allen Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Russell Adams encourages everyone to get the vaccine once it becomes widely available.

"The information we have is the vaccine should be safe to take," he said. "As we have more vaccine doses available, we need to utilize it. But still, even though we use the vaccine, we need to make sure we mask appropriately to protect ourselves and each other."

It will be some time before the vaccine is available to the general public. Until then and even when it is, experts say we will still need to wear masks, social distance, and frequently wash our hands. We have to wait until enough people are vaccinated for it to be effective.

"I think there is a light at the end of the tunnel for us now that we have vaccines being developed for us," Adams said. "We just need to hold out a little bit longer."

There is a lot of misinformation about the vaccines, their safety and effectiveness. Linn County public health officials have posted a Q&A on their website to explain what we do and do not know about the vaccine.