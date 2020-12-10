Linn County health officials prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Linn County health leaders are preparing to receive and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. With the first doses expected to arrive as early as next week, vaccination will soon begin among certain priority groups.

"Due to initial limited supplies of the vaccine, doses will be offered to health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities in the first phase of vaccine distribution," Tricia Kitzmann, Community Health Manager at Linn County Public Health said. "As more vaccines become available, these groups will broaden to include more people becoming eligible to receive them."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) makes vaccination recommendations for priority groups based on input from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Priority groups may be further narrowed at the state and local level until vaccine supply increases.

"It’s important that vaccine supplies are given to people in a fair, ethical and transparent way," Dr. Tony Myers, VP of System Quality, Risk and Medical Affairs at Mercy Cedar Rapids said. "While vaccines are an important tool to control the pandemic, we also need to stay vigilant in wearing masks, washing our hands and physically distancing until we reach an immunity level to control this pandemic."

While ACIP will recommend priority groups in additional distribution phases, the COVID-19 vaccine supply is expected to eventually be available for everyone who wants a vaccine. Once widely available, residents will be able to receive the vaccine at local pharmacies and some local clinics.

"Inaccurate and incorrect information regarding the COVID-19 vaccines are circulating on social media. Please, listen to your trusted health professionals as they begin the complex process of distributing vaccines to Linn County," Dr. Dustin Arnold, Chief Medical Officer at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital said. "Safety is a prerequisite for all vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines. New vaccines undergo a rigorous analysis of research and clinical data to ensure safety and efficacy. The first COVID-19 vaccines were tested in tens of thousands of people and were proven to work as intended with no serious side effects."

The CDC is allocating doses of the vaccine to states, including Iowa, based on population size and target populations. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) will then allocate vaccine doses to counties. In Linn County, the first allocations will be directed to healthcare sites with ultra-cold storage capacity. IDPH is reserving Pfizer vaccine for the long-term care pharmacy partnership.