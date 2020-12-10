Kenya to compensate rape victims from violence 13 years ago

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan court has ordered the government to compensate four victims of sexual and gender based abuse by police during post-election chaos 13 years ago. Justice Weldon Korir awarded four of the eight of the victims $36,000 compensation after he found their rights were violated as a result of governments failure to act appropriately. Some 900 people reported being sexually assaulted, but human rights groups say thousands were victims and many could not report the violence to the police because, in some cases, the police themselves were perpetrators.