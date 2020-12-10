Iran, Afghanistan open first rail link with eye on trade

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — The leaders of Iran and Afghanistan have inaugurated the first railway link between the two countries, expressing hope it will enhance trade links across the region. The 140-kilometer (90-mile) line running from eastern Iran into western Afghanistan will eventually be expanded by 85 kilometers to reach the Afghan city of Herat, providing a crucial transport link for the landlocked country. Decades of war have hindered infrastructure development in Afghanistan. The $75 million project began in 2007, with Iran funding construction on both sides of the border as part of its development assistance to Afghanistan.