Iowa stays out of lawsuit challenging presidential election

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa's Republican governor prevented Democratic Attorney General Tom Miller from joining on Thursday a brief opposing the Texas legal challenge to the 2020 presidential election in four other states filed with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Miller says if he had been asked to join a Republican-led brief supporting the Texas lawsuit he would have declined because he believes the 2020 elections were fairly and safely conducted by election officials of both parties.

He said he was asked Thursday by a group of Democratic attorneys general to join a brief supporting the four states the Texas attorney general is suing but Reynolds refused to allow him to join.

Governor Reynolds released this statement on Thursday:

"I have denied Attorney General Tom Miller's request to join an amicus brief that supports the defendants in the Texas lawsuit. While not given the opportunity, I would have requested that Iowa officially join in support of the lawsuit filed by the Texas Attorney General. As I have said all along, President Trump, his campaign, and supporters have every right to pursue lawful, legal actions in the courts. The American people deserve a fair and transparent election." Governor Kim Reynolds

The Associated Press contributed to this story.