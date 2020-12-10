Iowa hospitals putting Eli Lilly, Regeneron treatments to test

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) ----- Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 is rolling out across Iowa as an investigative therapy.

MercyOne, UnityPoint Health and Winneshiek Medical Center all report that the drug's being administered to select few patients who experience mild to moderate symptoms.

Researchers saw indications that the experimental medication --- made from real and synthetic white blood cells --- can keep those more likely to get very sick out of the hospital.

MercyOne in Dubuque has been administering the therapy when it's reccomended by doctors.

"We've been giving it for a couple of weeks now. Too soon for us to tell if it will impact hospitalizations locally, but that's the hope," Kara Nadermann, MercyOne Dubuque's Pharmacy Director, said.

This isn't a drug you can just "ask your doctor" to give you, though. You have to meet very specific criteria to get the "OK" for that emergency use, since it's only approved under the FDA's "emergency use authorization," or EUA.

Andy Goodner, M.D., family practice physician at Winneshiek Medical Center, says the provider has administered the therapy "a handful" of times.



"EUA's are used in extraordinary circumstances, when there aren't a lot of other options, so they're approved before the vigorous process most drugs go through in the FDA," Goodner says.

Doses are limited, too.

The federal government is using data to divvy-up monoclonal antibody therapy to state agencies. The same schematic has been drawn for a coming vaccine rollout, but the logistical similarities do not stop there. Both biological products require cold-chain delivery and what hospital staff call "ultra-cold storage" to be kept in once delivered.

MERCYONE'S GUIDE TO MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY TREATMENT