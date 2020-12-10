Iowa City firefighters control fire on Amhurst Street

Image provided by the City of Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) — Today at 1:35 p.m. the Iowa City Fire Department (ICFD) responded to a house fire on Amhurst Street. All occupants exited the home before fire crews arrived.

Fire crews extinguished the outside fire and discovered that flames had spread to the attic. Firefighters managed to control the fire within 40 minutes.

16 fire personnel responded including off-duty Iowa City firefighters. No injuries were reported and damage was caused to both levels of the home and attic. Damage is estimated to be $90,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the ICFD Fire Marshal. For more information, contact the Battalion Chief at 319-356-5255.