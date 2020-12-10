Iowa bars & restaurants expect to lose $1.4 billion in sales in 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa’s bars and restaurants will lose in excess of $1.4 billion in sales in 2020, according to a study by the Iowa and National Restaurant Associations. That also includes food and drink sales from hospitality and entertainment venues.

"These numbers are a stark reminder that our industry is on life-support," Jessica Dunker, President and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association said. "We are an industry with razor-thin margins in good times. Without immediate state or federal relief, many won’t see Spring."

The study found most business owners expect conditions to get worse, with 88% projecting a further decline in sales over the next 3 months. Since March, the Iowa Restaurant Association has projected 1,000 bars restaurants, hospitality and entertainment venues will close, but now it appears that number may be growing. 41% of business owners say it's unlikely they'll still be in business six months from now if they don't receive any additional relief.

The Iowa Restaurant Association is calling on the Federal Government to pass a relief bill which includes additional Paycheck Protection Program grants.

"Congress has to act before they adjourn for the holidays," Dunker said. "It is unconscionable to think they might leave Washington, D.C. knowing they’ve left thousands of small businesses on the brink of failure."

The Association is also calling on state lawmakers to create relief measures, including directing additional CARES Act funding toward small business grants, forgiving or deferring sales and payroll taxes, and giving a minimum of one year respite on alcohol and other state license fees.

"When you consider that 1 in 9 working Iowans work in the food and beverage service industry, the impact of potential mass closures in our industry is frightening," Dunker said. "The economic toll will be devastating to business owners, employees, and communities."

She is encouraging business owners across the state to contact state and federal lawmakers and invite them to visit their businesses to see firsthand the toll COVID-19 has taken on the industry.

"There’s nothing like the eerie quiet of a normally bustling bar, restaurant or entertainment venue to remind us of what we’ve lost, as well as what we stand to lose," she said. "Many of our establishments are the heart of their communities."