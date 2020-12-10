In break with Trump, McConnell urges passage of defense bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare break with President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is urging passage of a wide-ranging defense policy bill that Trump has threatened to veto. The Kentucky Republican says it is important for Congress to continue a nearly 60-year streak of passing the National Defense Authorization Act. The bill affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes billions in military programs and construction. The Democratic-led House passed the bill on Tuesday. A vote in the Republican-led Senate is expected Thursday or Friday.