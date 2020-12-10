Governor was warned of would-be regulator’s ties to utility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A previously undisclosed document shows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine disregarded a last-minute plea from Republican insiders in selecting a top Ohio utility regulator now under legal and financial scrutiny. Samuel Randazzo was the governor’s pick to lead the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. Several sources tell the AP on condition of anonymity that fellow Republicans tried to warn DeWine that Randazzo was unsuitable because of questionable ties to the state’s largest utility. And a dossier containing concerns about Randazzo’s connections to FirstEnergy was given to a member of DeWine’s staff. The AP obtained a copy. DeWine again defended his selection in an AP interview this week.