Fort Madison inmate assaults three correctional officers, sends them to hospital

FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWWL) – The Iowa Department of Corrections says an inmate assaulted three correctional officers at the Iowa State Penitentiary.

On Wednesday, the three officers were attempting to escort an inmate to the infirmary for medical attention when the inmate allegedly began attacking the officers unexpectedly with close-fist strikes.

While the three officers tried to restrain the inmate, another officer in the unit called for help and used pepper spray.

The three officers were taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. They have been treated and released.

The inmate did not suffer any major injuries, the department said.

The incident is under investigation.