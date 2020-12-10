Fire causes $50,000 of damage to Iowa City townhouse

Fire causes $50,000 of damage to Iowa City townhouseNew
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa City Fire Marshal is investigating a Wednesday afternoon fire.
Crews responded to a report of a building fire at 1:14 p.m. in the 300 block of West Side Drive.
One person was able to get out of the two-story multi-family townhome before crews arrived.
Firefighters on scene found flames coming from a second-story bedroom. It took them about 12 minutes to get the fire under control.
No one was hurt.
Damage is estimated to be $50,000.
Iowa City Police, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Joint Communication Center and MidAmerican Energy assisted with the call.
For more information, you can contact the on-duty Battalion Chief at 319-356-5255.