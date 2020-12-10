EU inches toward landmark budget, virus recovery fund deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says the European Union is on the brink of sealing a landmark agreement on a massive budget and a coronavirus recovery package. It’s a clear sign the EU has almost overcome objections from Hungary and Poland about tying EU funds to upholding the rule of law. Orban told reporters at an EU summit Thursday that “we are just one inch from reaching a consensus.” The landmark 1.82 trillion-euro ($2.21 trillion) stimulus package is considered vital to help revive the 27-nation bloc’s coronavirus-ravaged economies. EU officials say the solution takes the form of a declaration clarifying that the rule of law mechanism plan won’t be used without Europe’s top court validating it first.