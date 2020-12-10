Dec. 10: Iowa reports 99 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,245 new cases

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 2,245 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 251,027.

The state's website says that of the 251,027 people who have tested positive, 177,798 have recovered. This is 4,359 more recoveries than what the state reported Wednesday.

The state's death toll is 3,120, which 99 more than what was reported yesterday. The Iowa Department of Health has recently announced a new methodology for how coronavirus deaths are calculated.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (177,798) and the number of deaths (3,120) from the total number of cases (251,027) shows there are currently 70,109 active positive cases in the state.

There were 124 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 863, which is down from 894. Of those hospitalizations, 189 are in the ICU (down from 196 yesterday) and 114 are on ventilators (down from 120 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 6,168 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,268,077 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (2,245 positive tests divided by 6,168 tests given) is 36.3 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 47 new cases since 10 a.m. Wednesday, leaving a total of 12,433 cases in the county (11,664 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 769 Serology positive cases). There are 155 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 8,779. There were 13 additional deaths, leaving a total of 169 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.9 percent.

LINN COUNTY

These numbers for Linn County are from 10 a.m. Thrusday to 10 a.m. Tuesday:

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 63 new cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday, leaving a total of 15,324 cases. There have been 701 more recoveries, leaving a total of 9,536 recoveries. Linn County Public has not yet responded to KWWL over why there was a surge of recoveries recorded. There were six additional deaths, leaving a total of 223 deaths. There are 62 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.8 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 88 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 10,210 reported cases. There have been 160 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 7,653 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 39 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.1 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Thursday, there are 66 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Wednesday. This brings the total to 9,762 reported cases. There were 145 more recoveries reported for a total of 7,463. There were 4 more deaths recorded, leaving a total of 123 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.9 percent.

