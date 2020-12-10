Dallas police announce arrest in rapper Mo3’s shooting death

DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas have announced an arrest in last month’s shooting death of rapper Mo3. Police say 21-year-old Kewon Dontrell White faces a murder charge for the Nov. 11 death of the 28-year-old performer, whose real name was Melvin Noble. White is in federal custody on a weapons charge. Noble was shot during a daytime attack on Interstate 35. An arrest affidavit released Wednesday says a witness told police that White was involved in the shooting but it offers no details about a motive. It wasn’t clear whether White had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.