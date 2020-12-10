Cuban-Americans send supplies to state health center in Cuba

HAVANA (AP) — A shipment of medical supplies worth nearly $100,000 sent by Cuban-American businessmen and politicians destined for a Cuban state health center have arrived in Havana . Thursday’s delivery was unusual within the framework of Washington’s current policy against the island. More than a hundred packages wrapped in red and blue plastic arrived at the airport, where they were received by the director of the Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Diseases and officials from Cuba’s foreign ministry. The donation included protective masks, biosafety suits, gowns and other medical and health supplies, some of which will help the country with the coronavirus pandemic.