College application numbers down during pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa – Higher education is facing a lot of unknowns when it comes to enrollment numbers in the fall.

National trends show college application numbers are down, and fewer students are applying for financial aid compared to this time last year.

According to Grand View University Director of Admissions Ryan Thompson, their applications are down about 10%. Because it’s only the first part of the admissions process and it’s still early, Thompson said they’re not overly concerned. They’re waiting to see how it impacts enrollment.

“We can’t even compare this year to last year because even the timeline of when the pandemic hit, there’s just no way to compare that,” Thompson explained. “So when we’re looking at the applications and everybody’s like ‘oh we’re 10% down.’ It’s the first place to look and panic…There’s really just so many questions that are left unanswered until you get further into the cycle.”

Like many things in 2020, Thompson said this recruiting and admissions cycle has been far from normal. They’ve had to make adjustments since In-person college fairs were canceled and virtual ones weren’t well attended this past year.

Currently, GVU is doing both in-person and virtual visits for prospective students on campus. They’re also trying new things with texting and emailing to connect with them.

Thompson said what’s really missing this year is the fact students aren’t physically in school, so they’re not receiving that interaction with guidance counselors and teachers to help them through the process.

“Just traditionally by now, students have really been pushed when they’re in their high schools and in their classrooms,” Thompson said. “There are posters up, you know ‘apply now for financial aid, apply to your colleges, do you have your letters of recommendation?’ There’s just all that they’re missing.”

Thompson knows students are dealing with a lot right now, so GVU is doing what it can to simplify the process. One example is by making standardized tests like the ACT optional this year. That’s because many students didn’t have access to it during the pandemic. If a student has a 2.85 GPA or higher, they won’t have to submit a standardized test with their GVU application.

“It’s about flexibility,” Thompson said. “I think it’s always about thinking about the student and taking stress away from them and making the process as simple as possible. Yet, having integrity and you want to admit students who can be academically successful. That’s the whole purpose and point of it, but not having all the tools to evaluate you just got to deal with it.”

As far as deadlines go, May 1 is the National Candidates Reply Date. That’s the day where students notify a school they’ll be attending. This past year, GVU pushed it back to June given the pandemic. They’re waiting to see if they have to do so again.

Thompson advises students to apply for college if they haven’t done so, and check to see if they qualify for financial aid.