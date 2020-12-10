Cedar Valley mayors to hold annual ‘Battle of the Bells’ for the Salvation Army

CEDAR VALLEY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two Cedar Valley mayors will face off in the 12th annual 'Battle of the Bells.'

The friendly competition is an attempt to raise the most money for the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign.

On Saturday, December 12, from 10 a.m. to noon, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart will challenge Evansdale Mayor Troy Beatty.

Hart will be ringing the bell at the Crossroads Hy-Vee, while Beatty will be at the Fareway in Evansdale. People from both cities are encouraged to support their mayors this weekend.

Waterloo's mayor has won the battle for the past 11 years, according to the Salvation Army.

The fun challenge typically raises anywhere between $2,000 and $3,000.

"We truly appreciate the mayors volunteering their time to participate in this event. The support of our local government officials is critical as we raise the funds necessary to provide vital services to our community," said Major Shannon Thies, Waterloo Corps Officer.

So far, the Red Kettle campaign is ahead of last year's pace, raising $287,292 to date.

The goal is to raise $601,000, which will account for 30% of the organization's yearly operating budget and will support free community programs and services.

Gifts can be made at the red kettles until December 24.

This year, you can host your own kettle at https://donate.saheartland.org/team/313646. After you create your kettle, you can share it with family and friends on social media or through email.

The Salvation Army is still in need of volunteer and paid bell ringers. If you'd like to volunteer, you can visit https://www.registertoring.com/.

To learn more about the Salvation Army's work in the Cedar Valley, visit: www.sawaterloo.org.

You can also follow the Salvation Army on social media: @SAWaterlooCF.