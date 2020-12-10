Biden officially selects former Iowa gov. Tom Vilsack as his ag secretary

(KWWL) -- President-elect Joe Biden has formally selected the members of his cabinet, including former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack as his Secretary of Agriculture.

Vilsack, a Democrat, served two terms as the 40th governor of Iowa from 1999-2007. He then held the position of Secretary of Agriculture for eight years under the Obama Administration.

Senator Chuck Grassley tweeted on Wednesday that Vilsack "understands the importance of preserving the family farm and the significance the biofuels industry."

Iowan Tom Vilsack has 8 yrs of experience leading the Dept of Agriculture. He also understands the importance of preserving the family farm & the significance of the biofuels industry — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 9, 2020

Along with Vilsack, Biden officially announced Congresswoman Marcia Fudge as his Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Denis McDonough as his Secretary of Veterans Affairs; Katherine Tai as his United States Trade Representative; and Ambassador Susan Rice as his Director of the Domestic Policy Council.

Included in a release from the Biden-Harris Transition on these administration picks was this statement on Vilsack: