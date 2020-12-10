Astronaut native to Cedar Falls selected to NASA’s Moon training team

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Cedar Falls native Raja Chari has been named as one of the 18 astronauts who will train for NASA's Artemis moon-landing program.

The team was selected out of a record-breaking pool of 18,000 applicants.

The first woman and next man on the Moon will come from this select group. NASA's Artemis program hopes to land on the Moon by 2024, with the goal to use what they learn to send astronauts to Mars in the 2030's.

Vice President Mike Pence introduced the astronauts Wednesday at the close of his final meeting as head of the National Space Council.

Chari graduated from MIT and was a test pilot for the Air Force before training as one of NASA's newest astronauts. Chari is one of 11 astronaut trainees who graduated in January.

"Cedar Falls, Waterloo is a huge part of who I am growing up, huge part of why I am who I am today," Chari said back in January when he returned to his alma mater, Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo.

The announcement was made at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, beneath one of only three remaining Saturn V moon rockets from the 1960s and 1970s Apollo program.

Half of the astronauts are women and half have spaceflight experience. Two are at the International Space Station right now.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.