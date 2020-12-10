12th Iowa prison inmate dies from COVID-19 complications

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections reports a prisoner from the Iowa State Penitentiary has died from COVID-19 complications, the 12th inmate across the state to die from the virus.

Mark Bailey, 63, died at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Thursday morning due to COVID-19 complications and other preexisting conditions. He was being held at the state penitentiary and had been taken to the hospital several days ago for more advanced care as his condition began to worsen.

Bailey had been serving a 20-year sentence for two convictions for 2nd Degree Robbery out of Polk County. His sentence began on February 28, 2007.

Bailey is the first inmate from the Iowa State Penitentiary to die from COVID-19 complications. The Anamosa State Penitentiary has seen the most inmates die from COVID-19, with 6 inmates dying from the virus.

Two Department of Corrections employees have died from COVID-19. The first was at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women on November 16. The second was from the Clarinda Correctional Facility on November 28.

As of Thursday evening, 3,681 inmates have tested positive for the virus. 3,368 have recovered. 560 staff members have tested positive. 511 have recovered. An overwhelming majority of those cases have occurred over the last month and a half, according to data tracked by The Marshall Project.

Several lawmakers held a news conference in November to address concerns about conditions in Iowa's prisons.

The DOC has been providing near weekly video updates over the last month. Those can be found here.

For more details on COVID-19 cases in Iowa's prisons, click here.