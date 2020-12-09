Woman abused by school band teacher gets $2M settlement

SEATTLE (AP) — A school district in Washington state has agreed to a $2 million settlement after a woman sued over sexual abuse by a band teacher three decades ago. Band teacher Michael Alstad admitted in response to the lawsuit that he had sexual relations several times a week with student Maria Joyner beginning when she was a high school junior in Aberdeen in 1989. Joyner said the trauma was so profound that decades later it caused her to give up teaching children. Alstad, who recently has directed a community band in Saskatchewan, said in an emailed statement that he regrets what he did.