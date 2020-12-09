Wife of convicted California congressman seeks divorce

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The wife of former Rep. Duncan Hunter has filed for divorce after both were convicted of corruption. Margaret Hunter filed for divorce on Nov. 20 in San Diego Superior Court, according to online records. The San Diego Union- Tribune reports that the couple was married for 22 years. Last year, each pleaded guilty to a single corruption count of misspending more than $150,000 in campaign funds. Margaret Hunter also had agreed to testify against her husband. She was sentenced to eight months of home confinement. Duncan Hunter was sentenced to an 11-month prison term, though the start was delayed until January because of the coronavirus pandemic.