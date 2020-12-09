Wednesday morning fire damages home, no injuries reported

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- Officials are investigating a Wednesday morning house fire.

At 7:54 a.m., crews responded to the 1600 block of White Street. They found heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor of the building.

There were no people inside and no injuries reported, according to the Assistant Fire Chief.

Firefighters used a hose line to hit the fire from the back of the building. A second hose was taken onto the second floor to extinguish the fire.

One bedroom has heavy fire damage. The second floor has smoke damage.

Power lines to the building were burned.

The Fire Marshal is on scene investigating the cause, while the department works with occupants on housing needs.

This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL on-air and online for the latest updates.