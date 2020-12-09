“We are running steady”: New data shows hospital by hospital COVID numbers

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- We are getting our most detailed look at COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa. For the first time, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released COVID-19 data by individual hospitals. It includes crucial information on capacity and bed usage.

The data is posted online and will be updated weekly. Since the summer, the data has been collected, but this is the first time it is being made public. Previously, the only data available was from the statewide or regional level.

According to the data, Iowa City hospitals and their ICU's are at 86% capacity. Cedar Rapids hospitals are 60% occupied, and the ICU's are at 75%. In Dubuque, hospitals are 49% full, and 73% of ICU beds are full. In Waterloo, hospitals are at 60% occupancy, and the ICU's are at 56%.

"Right now, we are running steady," UnityPoint Allen Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Russell Adams said. "We are running 30 to 40 COVID patients every day at our facility here."

Cases and hospitalizations are not at the level they were at two or three weeks ago. Back then, MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matthew Sojka said the hospital saw upwards of 200 new patients every day.

"Our ER number of COVID patients are down," he said. "We are doing much better from the staffing, care of the patients, and what we have available for the community."

At UnityPoint, Adams said he is still concerned about staffing issues. He said Governor Reynolds sent one traveling nurse to the hospital, and three more are expected soon. They will help cover staff shortages in the ICU.

While the number of new patients is down, hospitalized patients are staying for extended periods of time.

"Some of them have been here 10, 15 days or longer," Sojka said. "That is just part of COVID in the population 55 and older."

It is important to keep in mind that while COVID is top of mind, it is not the only reason people need to go to the hospitals.

"We are seeing a lot of patients in the hospital still, but they are sick from other medical illnesses," Adams said.

Flu season is underway. The flu is another respiratory virus that sends many people to the hospital every year. Adams says he worries it could lead to more patients coming to the hospital with respiratory failure.

Even with COVID-19 alone, he said it is a challenge for respiratory therapists because they do more work than ever before.

"We hope to get through flu season without seeing a spike," he said. "If our community masks appropriately, it will decrease the risk of the flu and also COVID-19."

After millions traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday, health experts say we should expect a spike in cases in the coming days.

Neither of the two Waterloo hospitals have seen a spike in cases related to Thanksgiving, but Sojka said he is always nervous about the next surge.

With another round of holidays quickly approaching, Adams warned about the risks of gathering with families. He said it is best to celebrate with your immediate family and electronically celebrate with others.

"You don't necessarily know what people outside of your household are doing. Are they really masking when around others?" he said. "The fear is when families get together, they are going to potentially infect each other and lead to more problems as we go forward."

Even though there is a light at the end of the tunnel with a COVID-19 vaccine on the verge of approval, we can't let our guard down.

It will likely be months before a vaccine is widely available to the entire community, so it is still important to practice the three W's: wash your hands, wear a mask, watch your distance.

"We just need to hold on a little bit longer," Adams said.