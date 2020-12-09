Up to $10,000 reward offered in Cedar Rapids homicide case

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Linn County Crime Stoppers are offering a $7,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a deadly July shooting.

19-year-old, KeyShawn Vondale Allers of Palo, was killed after an early morning shooting in the 100 block of Curtis St Southwest in Cedar Rapids on July 12, 2020. Allers died at the scene.

The family of Allers have now donated $7,500 to Linn County Crime Stoppers as a reward. Additionally, Linn County Crime Stoppers have already offered $2,500 for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder. Thus, the total reward fund is available up to $10,000.

To submit a tip, call 1-800-CS-CRIME (1-800-272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637). Within the message, type 5227 along with your tip.