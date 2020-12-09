UnityPoint Health set to increase minimum wage to $15

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – In recognizing the critical role frontline team members play in the health system’s mission, UnityPoint Health is increasing its minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Starting in Jan. 2021, the increase will impact roughly 33 percent of its more than 30,000 team members.

“Our feet are firmly rooted in our mission – to improve the health of the people and communities we serve,” John Sheehan, chief administrative officer at UnityPoint, said. “We know there’s a strong tie between a person’s financial health and overall health. Recognizing and embracing this connection is one of many important steps towards building healthier communities.”

The move will impact eligible team and union members in Iowa and Illinois. Team members who are most likely to see their hourly rate increase are in roles such as housekeeping, food service, and nursing assistants.

While UnityPoint was planning this move since before the pandemic, COVID-19 has reinforced the need for an increase in a minimum pay rate amongst employees.