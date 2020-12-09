UNI Men fall to number 19 Richmond 78-68

RICHMOND, Virginia – The Panther men's basketball team fell to #19 Richmond 78-68 on Wednesday afternoon.



The Panthers led the Spiders at halftime 33-31. Tywhon Pickford came off the bench for the first time this season and scored 9 points and hauled in 6 rebounds in the first half. James Betz also came in off the bench and went 3-4 from the field to add 6 first-half points.



UNI was up 10 with 3:59 remaining in the first half following an 11-point run, the Spiders went on a run of their own and closed the lead to 2 before the break. The Panthers shot 39.4% (13-33) from the floor while going 1-11 from beyond the arc. The Spiders were led by Grant Golden in the first half, scoring 10 points with 8 rebounds.



Austin Phyfe suffered a minor ankle injury in the first half but managed to return to the game and finish with 12 second-half points. Trae Berhow added 8 second-half points to finish with 13 for the game.



UNI shot 44.3% (27-61) from the field for the game and knocked down just 3 three-point shots. The Panthers were outrebounded 39-33 but won the turnover battle 10-13. The game saw 8 lead changes.

