UIHC outlines staff vaccine plan, general public must wait

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Top management from University of Iowa Health Care gave an update on their COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan Wednesday, on the eve of a possible approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA is set to meet Thursday to discuss findings and data from the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine trials and possibly approve the drug for emergency use authorization.

"We really do believe it's safe and we really want all of our staff to get the vaccine," Suresh Gunasekaran said, CEO of UIHC.

The hospital will start by offering doses to health care workers who're directly treating COVID-19 patients. They'll then move to the full team working in the COVID wards (including people like house keepers) and then expand to everyone on the main campus across from Kinnick Stadium.

The vaccine will not be mandatory for staff but "strongly encouraged".

"We do have the knowledge to know that this vaccine is in fact highly effective and safe. But still, as human beings, there is always something to be said for being at the front of the line," Gunasekaran said.

The hospital fully expects to be a vaccination hub for the community at large once doses become more available but Gunasekaran says they can't plan that far out yet.

The hospital expects to get 1,000 doses by next week if the drug is approved but the hospital has over 15,000 employees. And after that, people in nursing homes are likely next.

"It’s something were looking forward to. However, at this stage we don’t have enough visibility into vaccine supply," Gunasekaran said.

The hospital is also expecting to get shipments of Moderna's vaccine but is more concerned with Pfizer's because it's further along in the process.