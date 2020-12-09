TRACKING: Sunshine today; Friday/Saturday storm system

Today: Sunshine returns to eastern Iowa. Temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A west wind will turn northwest 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with temperatures a little cooler in the middle to upper 20s. The wind will switch to the southeast 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and still warm. Highs back in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A southeast wind will switch to the northwest 5-15 mph as a cold front tracks through the viewing area.

Friday: The day starts out dry and cloudy. An area of low pressure strengthens to our southwest. As it tracks northeast through Missouri and Illinois, we will have a gusty northeast wind and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. There is the potential for rain and snow by the afternoon and evening hours, mainly south of Highway 20.

Friday night and Saturday: As temperatures cool down, precipitation transitions to all snow. The best potential of accumulating snow will be near Highway 20 and locations to the south. It is still too early to determine accumulations as the storm system has not developed yet.

Stay with KWWL for updates.