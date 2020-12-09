TRACKING: Pleasant weather today, cooler and rain/snow Friday

Today: Mostly sunny and mild for today! It’s going to feel nice out there, so definitely go out and enjoy the weather if you can. We’ll have a northwest wind at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. We could see a few upper 50s in our far southern towns.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies for our overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies move back in tomorrow. Temperatures will still be roughly nice out there, thanks to a southwest wind at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday Night: Clouds will increase overnight Thursday ahead of the next system. Low temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Friday: A big change comes to Eastern Iowa starting Friday afternoon. A system will push into the area bringing rain and snow in our southern and eastern counties. Around Friday night through Saturday morning, that will change over to snow. That will continue through much of the day on Saturday. As of now, it looks like most of the snow will stay in our eastern and southern counties.

Stay with us throughout the rest of this week for updates on this weekend’s storm.