TRACKING: Nice Thursday, rain and snow by Friday

This Evening: It has been simply a gorgeous day with highs in the mid 50s. That came with plenty of sunshine and a light northwest wind. We will see mild temps and mostly clear skies.

Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Some patchy fog is possible as winds become southerly but remain light. The northern lights may be seen in the north sky. Try to get to a dark location and look low on the horizon.

Thursday: After starting off with plenty of sunshine, clouds will be on the increase for the afternoon. Temperatures will still be mild with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s before the winds shift to the northwest.

Skies will become mostly cloudy for Thursday night as the next system approaches. Lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday/Saturday: The track of our next system is starting to come into agreement throughout the models. In its forecast position, we should see a chance for rain and snow moving in Friday, especially in the afternoon with a better chance for snow north of I-80 and rain south of I-80. Through Friday night and into Saturday, the rain will also turn over to snow and the system will move out Saturday evening.

This will be a slushy and wet snow with highs in the mid 30s and lows near 30. Significant accumulations will be possible along and north of I-80 with snow possible area-wide. The track of the system is still not a lock and the forecast will need to be tuned closer to the event. Stay tuned for future forecasts as the details will likely change. Expect delays over the weekend and hazardous travel. It will also be windy with winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts even higher.

Sunday: By Sunday, the clouds will decrease and highs will warm to near freezing. Some melting will take place.

Next week: The week is looking quiet overall as we dip in and out of the cloud cover. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures a bit cooler. Highs will be in the mid 30s with lows in the low 20s and teens. We may return to near 40 on Friday. All the while, the weather should remain dry.