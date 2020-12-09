Retiring Rep. Kennedy says greed hinders aid to needy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retiring Rep. Joe Kennedy III has used his farewell speech from Congress to deride the “great lie of our times” that the government lacks the resources and will to help people in need. The Massachusetts Democrat says the real problem is greed, not scarcity. Kennedy delivered his remarks on the House floor and spoke for about five minutes. He didn’t mention any names or political parties, but said denying resources and justice to those who most need it has been “a deliberate choice by those in power, about who is worthy and who is not.”