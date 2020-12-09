Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall expecting her 3rd child

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child. Former rugby star Mike Tindall, who has two daughters with Zara — 6-year-old Mia and 2-year-old Lena — said he wanted their third child to be a boy. He said on a podcast he co-hosts that “I’d like a boy this time … I’ll love it whether a boy or a girl — but please be a boy.” A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the queen and her husband Philip are “delighted” by the news. Zara Tindall, Princess Anne’s only daughter, has spoken about two miscarriages she experienced in the past. On Wednesday, her husband said she is “always careful because of things that have happened in the past, and really looking forward to it.”