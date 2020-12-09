Pandemic, loss unite 2 rural Missouri pastors around faith

NOEL, Mo. (AP) — In southwest Missouri, pastors of two Baptist churches 30 miles apart have been meeting weekly to share the burdens — and occasional joys — of ministering to congregations hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. One is a pastor of a predominantly white congregation in the town of Neosho. The other leads a church in the tiny town of Noel that hosts services in five languages attended by people from across the world. Both pastors want to keep parishioners safe. But they remain determined to carry on with in-person services as long as members of their congregations are eager to attend.