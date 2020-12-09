Skip to Content

Northern Lights may be visible in Iowa tonight

8:03 am Schnack's Weather Blog

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, may be visible in northern Iowa later tonight.

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch in place November 9-10 (Wednesday through Friday) after a solar flare on the sun back on December 7th. Click here to learn more from the Space Weather Prediction Center.

While the overall chance of seeing the lights is low, there is a slightly higher than usual chance to see them across the northern portions of the United States. Those living in northern Iowa have the best potential to see the lights, after 10 p.m.

It's best to be in an open area, away from city lights. Be sure to look lower in the sky for a glimpse.

After a few nights with an overcast sky, tonight's sky will be mainly clear.

