Northern Lights may be visible in Iowa tonight

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, may be visible in northern Iowa later tonight.

A G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storm watch is in effect for 09-10 December due to the anticipated arrival of a CME produced by a C7 flare from region 2790 on the 7th. Visit https://t.co/dimAHhR0NF for continuing updates and forecast products. pic.twitter.com/gYFbeXuRcU — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) December 8, 2020

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch in place November 9-10 (Wednesday through Friday) after a solar flare on the sun back on December 7th. Click here to learn more from the Space Weather Prediction Center.

Geomagnetic Storm Watches in effect Dec 9 - 11, 2020, due to anticipated CME effects. The CME occurred on December 7th, and was associated with a C7 flare from Region 2790. For the full story visit https://t.co/mzq8JTer8q @NWS pic.twitter.com/EKOKtiyz3e — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) December 8, 2020

While the overall chance of seeing the lights is low, there is a slightly higher than usual chance to see them across the northern portions of the United States. Those living in northern Iowa have the best potential to see the lights, after 10 p.m.

It's best to be in an open area, away from city lights. Be sure to look lower in the sky for a glimpse.

After a few nights with an overcast sky, tonight's sky will be mainly clear.