New patient transfer system will help relieve stress for Iowa’s hospitals

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Governor Reynolds has announced a new system from MercyOne to make it easier for those hospitalized with COVID-19 to be transferred and receive care.

The Iowa COVID-19 centralized patient line is an initiative to help hospitals transfer patients, with one phone call.

This new system will help coordinate the care of patients that have COVID-19 diagnosis.

Any Iowa hospital can still use the traditional process of transferring a patient, but they can also call the Iowa Hospital Transfer Line, and they will work together with the Iowa Health Department and the National Guard to coordinate the transfer to the nearest hospital.

This will allow hospital staff to focus on treatment and care of patients.

It was also announced during Wednesday's press conference that nurses working on contract from out of state have agreed to come and assist hospitals in Iowa.