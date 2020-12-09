Mask resolution extended in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) — The Cedar Falls City Council voted on December 7th, 2020 to continue the current mask mandate resolution until January 20, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

Anyone within city limits must wear a face covering (disposable, cloth or face shield) in public settings when not able to stay six or more feet apart from others. This includes the public transportation or private car services.

The Cedar Falls mask mandate does not apply to children under the age of five, but due to the public health proclamation updated on December 9th, masks must be worn by all individuals over the age of two. This is for when in a public space for over 15 minutes if that person is unable to socially distance until December 16, 2020.

Other exemptions are granted for anyone who has trouble breathing or is on oxygen therapy or ventilator. The requirement does not apply to anyone who has been told by a medical, legal or behavioral health professional not to wear face coverings.

A mask is not required when traveling in a personal vehicle alone or with household members, exercising at moderate or high intensity, while eating/drinking at a food establishment, while obtaining a services that would require temporary removal of the covering or when federal or state law requires removal of the covering.

For more details on COVID-19, please visit cedarfalls.com/prepare.