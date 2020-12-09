Man who allegedly threatened federal employees receives detention hearing

Image of John Edward Miller

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) — The Department of Justice announced that 39-year-old John Edward Miller of Cedar Rapids, Iowa appeared in federal court before a judge on December 8, 2020.

Miller has a Complaint charging him with influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official by threatening a United States official, a United States judge or a federal law enforcement officer.

Other charges include malicious damage to federal property and interstate communications with intent to injure.

According to the Complaint, Miller is alleged to have sent threatening Facebook messages to a federal prosecutor and named several other federal employees in the message.

Miller is also being accused of firing a flare gun at the Cedar Rapids United States Courthouse causing a fire.

John Miller's detention hearing will be held at the Cedar Rapids United States Courthouse on December 11, 2020 at 1 p.m.