Local chess team is elated after, “The Queen’s Gambit,” put their sport in the spotlight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - While streaming movies, shows, and live TV has become popular during the pandemic, you make recognize the name, "The Queen's Gambit".

The show drawing attention towards chess, local chess team, The Iowa Pawn Stormers, have expressed excitement towards the Netflix show.

You would think their elation is in response to the gripping storyline. But Iowa Pawn Stormer dad, Craig Nelson, said it's the representation the show brings towards the game his son loves.

"Getting to know more of the pieces and things like that, you know such an old game," Nelson said, "now bring it to the modern kids."

Following the story of Beth Harmon, a woman who broke barriers becoming a female grandmaster, the series shows many elements of chess. Iowa Pawn Stormers head coach, James Hodina, told "KWWL" he applauded their accuracy.

"Everything around her is factual, the way they play the game, the way they set up the chess tournaments," Hodina said.

Hodina having coached many students, like Chase, to become advanced players. This also includes Kelton Holm, who is just six years old.

"I have a lot of trophies." Kelton Holm

Growing Iowa's chess community, the pandemic also affected the sport, stopping all tournaments and in-person practices.

"Chess poses a lot of problems with COVID, you can't stay six feet apart you're touching the same chess pieces back and forth," Hodina said.

However, in spite of it all, Hodina has noticed an increase in players.

"This is a record year for me in terms of participation," Hodina said.

Not sure whether to correlate it with the show or the pandemic, Hodina is just happy to see chess get the hype it deserves.

"The queens gambit showed that chess is still exciting." James Hodina

The Iowa Pawn Stormers is a traveling chess team and has competed in multiple states. Until getting the green light to play again, the team practices every week over Zoom.

