Journalists federation says 42 media workers killed in 2020

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Federation of Journalists says 42 journalists and media workers have been killed while doing their jobs this year. At least 235 more are currently in prison in cases related to their work, the annual tally says. The death toll is around the same level as when the global journalists’ union began its grim annual count 30 years ago and is part of a recent downward trend. But the federation is warning against complacency in a report that will be officially released Thursday to mark the International Day for Human Rights. The release also coincides with an online conference on press freedom organized by the Dutch government and the United Nations’ cultural agency, UNESCO, that opened Wednesday.