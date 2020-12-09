India experts find traces of lead, nickel in patients’ blood

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian health officials say they have found traces of nickel and lead in a few blood samples taken from hundreds of patients who have been hospitalized by a mysterious illness in a southern state. The Andhra Pradesh state government said that experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences have not yet been able to ascertain the source of excessive nickel and lead particulate matter in the patients’ blood. Health officials and experts are still baffled by how the heavy metals got into the patients’ blood, and whether they are the cause of the mysterious illness that has left over 585 people hospitalized and one person dead in Andhra Pradesh.