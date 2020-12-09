Independence Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Independence Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday.

Rien Kenedy Overly was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black and orange shorts and no shoes. She is described as 5'5", weighing 192 pounds. She has black hair with purple undertones, blue eyes and has braces.

Anyone with information on her whereabout is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 319-334-2520.