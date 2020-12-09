Skip to Content

Independence Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

New
2:32 pm NewsTop Stories
Rien Overly Web
Rien Kenedy Overly was last seen Sunday night wearing a grey hoodie, black and orange shorts and no shoes.

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Independence Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Sunday.

Rien Kenedy Overly was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black and orange shorts and no shoes. She is described as 5'5", weighing 192 pounds. She has black hair with purple undertones, blue eyes and has braces.

Anyone with information on her whereabout is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 319-334-2520.

Trevor Oates

Executive Producer

More Stories

Skip to content