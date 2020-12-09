Hy-Vee to begin offering rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at select locations

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- Hy-Vee announced that it will begin offering rapid antigen COVID-19 testing at select pharmacy locations across Iowa and the Midwest.

Only individuals who are symptomatic or who have been exposed in the last 14 days will be eligible for the rapid antigen tests, which aligns with CDC guidelines. Children 6 years or older can be tested when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Same-day results for the rapid tests should be provided to patients within 1-2 hours.

Initial testing begins at some Hy-Vee sites on Thursday, with more sites beginning on Monday and over the next two weeks. Children 6 years or older can be tested with the rapid antigen test when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

While the tests are fast, they aren't free. The cost for the rapid antigen test varies by location and you'll be able to see the cost during the registration process. Hy-Vee is currently only accepting payment by credit or debit card.

To register for a test, go to hy-vee.com/covidtesting and select the rapid antigen test option. After providing the requested information, you can schedule a time and location as well as receive a test voucher number to bring to the appointment.

Each location will offer testing windows between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Hy-Vee locations will also still be offering their free drive-thru lab testing on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings. After visiting doineedacovid19test.com, you can become eligible for a testing voucher. Results for the lab tests are usually available in 3-5 business days.

You can find a full list of Hy-Vee locations to get a free COVID-19 test here.

Locations in the KWWL viewing area offering rapid antigen testing: