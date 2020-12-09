Honda suspends UK production amid COVID-19 ship delays

LONDON (AP) — Honda has temporarily halted production at its plant in England after shipping delays linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and preparations for Brexit left it with a shortage of parts. The company said it was forced to make the decision because “transport-related” delays left it short of parts. The factory relies on parts to be delivered “just in time” for use, increasing efficiency and reducing the need for on-site storage. Honda said in a statement that “the situation is currently being monitored with a view to restart production as soon as possible.”