Feds: Fraudster duped investors with false claims about NASA

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of a nanotechnology company has been arrested on securities fraud charges by authorities who say he accepted over $12 million from investors after lying about his dealings with NASA. James Jeremy Barbera was released on $1 million bail after appearing in Manhattan federal court. Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss says he duped investors in a seemingly plausible but fictitious technology that he claimed was developed with help from NASA. New York’s FBI head William F. Sweeney Jr. says Barbera spent half the money from investors on private school and college tuition for his children and mortgage payments on his apartment facing Central Park. A message seeking comment was sent to Barbera’s lawyer.