EXPLAINER: Why did Mount Everest’s height change?New
BEIJING (AP) — The world’s highest mountain is now officially a little higher, but that might not be the end of the story. China and Nepal agreed this week on a new standard height for Mount Everest, the rugged Himalayan peak that straddles their border. As definitive as that sounds, geological changes, the complicated business of measuring a mountain and the criteria for determining the world’s highest peak will likely ensure the question isn’t settled for good.