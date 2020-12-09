Emergency street closure in Marion

An emergency sanitary service repair must be done at 250 3rd Ave.

The street will be closed to thru traffic tomorrow December 10th.

If the broken part of the service extends under the street the north, west bound, lane would need to be removed and replaced with a street patch.

With cure time that lane would remain closed into mid to late next week.

If the service is good under the paving of 3rd Ave, the closure will likely be opened back up to traffic the next day.