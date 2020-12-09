Dutch court calls for criminal probe into former ING CEO

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ruled that the former CEO of ING bank, Ralph Hamers, bank should face a criminal investigation for his role in a money laundering scandal that led to a huge settlement in 2018. ING paid 775 million euros to settle the case, with the country’s financial prosecution service saying that the bank failed for years to adequately implement a law aimed at preventing money laundering and the financing of terrorism. Hamers has since left ING and is CEO of Zurich-based bank UBS. The Hague Appeals Court upheld the settlement in a ruling Wednesday and called on prosecutors to open a case against Hamers. UBS says it has “full confidence” in Hamers.