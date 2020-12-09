Dec. 9: Iowa reports 102 more COVID-19 deaths as state death toll passes 3,000

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 2,545 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 248,782.

The state's website says that of the 248,782 people who have tested positive, 173,439 have recovered. This is 5,384 more recoveries than what the state reported Tuesday.

The state's death toll is 3,021, which is 102 more than what was reported yesterday. The Iowa Department of Health has recently announced a new methodology for how coronavirus deaths are calculated.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (173,439) and the number of deaths (3,021) from the total number of cases (248,782) shows there are currently 72,322 active positive cases in the state.

There were 141 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 894, which is down from 900. Of those hospitalizations, 196 are in the ICU (up from 191 yesterday) and 120 are on ventilators (up from 111 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 6,895 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,261,909 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (2,545 positive tests divided by 6,895 tests given) is 36.9 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 47 new cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday, leaving a total of 12,261 cases in the county (11,502 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 759 Serology positive cases). There are a total of 8,624 recoveries in the county. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 156 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.9 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Linn County Dashboard has not updated since Tuesday. These numbers are from 10 a.m. on Tuesday:

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 63 new cases since 10 a.m. Monday, leaving a total of 15,162 cases. There have been 419 more recoveries, leaving a total of 9,536 recoveries. Linn County Public has not yet responded to KWWL over why there was a surge of recoveries recorded. There were six additional deaths, leaving a total of 216 deaths. There are 58 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.6 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 55 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 10,126 reported cases. There have been 191 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 7,653 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 39 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.1 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 63 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 9,762 reported cases. There were 183 more recoveries reported for a total of 7,463. There were 4 more deaths recorded, leaving a total of 119 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.8 percent.

